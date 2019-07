KUALA LUMPUR: The arts field needs to be seen as a platform which is able to compete towards national economic development through the production of various works of local young artists, said Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

He said that art collections had asset rich potentials which would create new dimensions to become new professional and historical potentials to the nation in future.

‘’This Young Contemporary Award plays an important role in highlighting talented local young artists with the potential to turn our works from various mediums and style in their works.

‘’Since the competition was introduced and has now entered its 25th edition, many artists at the international Biennale and Triennale levels have been successfully turned out,’’ he said in his speech when launching the Young Contemporary Award (BMS19) at Balai Seni Negara here, last night.

He said that many of the young artists were also successful in building their careers and creating a name for themselves at the local and international levels such as Shamsuddin Wahab, Syafiq Nordin, Syed Fakharuddin who had exhibitions including in New York, Japan, South Korea and China.

“Other than offering professional career experience as young contemporary artists, the art field is also a platform to build international ties and branding Malaysian arts abroad,’’ he said.

According to Bakhtiar, in conjunction with the 2020 Visit Malaysia Year, the organisation of KL Biennale at the Balai Seni Negara was set to attract local and foreign visitors and indirectly turn the arts event into one of the tourism events.

The organisation of BMS19 was also in line with the objective of the ministry to turn out knowledgeable human capitals with skills, creativity and innovation in the tourism and cultural sectors.

A total 168 participations were received and only 44 participants qualified to the final with works themed ‘Bebas’ (Free) via the installation art works including in the form of conventional arts such as painting, printing and sculpting.

At the event, Samsudin Abdul Wahab won the main award and received cash RM30,000 while two more categories contested, namely, special jury award and visitors’ choice award each offered prices of RM7,000 and RM2,000 to the winners. — Bernama