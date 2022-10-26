Look at track record before voting: Wan Rosdy

KUANTAN: Pahang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail (pix) believes voters of today are wise enough to judge a government’s ability to administer based on its ‘track record’ before casting a vote in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said the clout of the Pahang state government which is administered by BN stems from an exceptional performance record, such as successfully increasing revenue, reducing the state’s debt and providing various forms of aid including Bantuan Prihatin Pahang.

“Before we give a promotion (at work), we will first look at the track record if it is excellent or not. If the record shows absenteeism, how are we going to give a promotion? This is an easy-to-understand analogy.

“It’s the same with government, you have to look at the track record which should be the measure and consideration of the voters,“ he said after attending the Pahang Government Pensioners Association’s Golden Jubilee and Senior Citizens Day celebration at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah’s silver jubilee hall here yesterday.

Pahang recorded an increase in state revenue exceeding RM1 billion for the first time and it managed to obtain investments of RM20.56 billion as of September and managed to reduce debt from RM3.31 billion to RM952 million since Wan Rosdy (BN) took the helm of the state government.

In the 14th general election, BN won 25 out of 42 state seats while Pakatan Harapan (PH) won nine and PAS, eight.

As for parliamentary seats, BN won nine while PH won five, before ‘losing’ one seat after Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah left PKR to join Bersatu in 2020. - Bernama