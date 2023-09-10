Look at us with conscience, Palestinian ambassador urges international community

KUALA LUMPUR: The international community had not been fair in the responses towards Palestine and its people, which – in their struggle for independence and freedom – had to endure the atrocities of the Israeli regime.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali said many have chosen to see the conflict with one eye and to remain silent as Israel continue to violate international laws on Palestinians’ rights and killing civilians, as compared to how fast and united they have reacted to the Ukrainians when their country was attacked by Russia.

“We are victims of double standards and being ignored. We as Palestinians ask the international community to be fair to us for once, to say that the Palestinians have the rights to independence, and to enjoy peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said in the “Israel-Palestine Conflict” programme on Bernama TV here Monday in response to the latest clashes between Hamas and the Israeli regime that had resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Noting that Malaysia has always supported Palestine’s struggle, the ambassador said Palestine and the Palestinians also look to Malaysia to play a stronger role in the regional and international platforms, including in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and United Nations in raising the Palestinian issue.

“Malaysia as a very influential country can play a greater role to convince the international community to be fair to the Palestinians and to support the Palestinians’ rights to have their own independence and freedom,” he said.

He stressed that there could only be one solution to the conflict – that is for Israel to recognise the Palestinians’ rights and independence.

“Peace and stability in the Middle East can only be achieved when Palestinians (have) peace and settlement in the region. Without Israel recognising Palestinians’ rights to independence, peace will never be achieved,” he said.

Meanwhile, counter-risk analyst Peter Nicoll said that while all forms of violence and killing of civilians in armed conflicts should be condemned, the international community has been quick in throwing their support to Israel in launching incessant attacks on Gaza Strip.

“What we see, there are very much support from the international community for Israel, who is considered for taking the defensive (position) against the Hamas. Unfortunately, there is very little protection and support given to the Palestinians.

“We need to look at all sides of the conflicts and see how we can support Palestine in ensuring its civilians are protected in this time of conflicts,” he said in the programme, pointing out that since 2008, 150,000 Palestinians including 33,000 children had been killed by the regime.

He also noted on the failure of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its Charter-mandated responsibility in maintaining international peace and security, stressing that there are needs for a more consistent stand to address the issue.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli airstrikes had killed at least 500 Palestinians and wounded some 3,000 others, most of them children and women as the clashes entered its third day today.-Bernama