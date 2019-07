KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should look himself in the mirror instead of meddling with Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s (pix) affairs.

This was the PKR deputy president’s message to the party number one, after the latter told Mohamed Azmin to resign from his positions in the government and the party if investigations confirmed that he was the person involved in the gay sex video.

“Read my lips. Tell him to look in the mirror,“ he said briefly to reporters when met in Parliament, here, today.

When pressed for further comments, Mohamed Azmin merely told Anwar to make a self-assessment.

“Muhasabah lah (introspect yourself). Ask Anwar to muhasabah. He should look at himself at the mirror,“ he said.

Mohamed Azmin took no further questions from the press and left the Parliament immediately after.

Earlier yesterday, Anwar said Mohamed Azmin should resign his positions if investigations by the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) proved that he was indeed one of the man in the sex videos with Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz.

“My initial view is for him (Mohamed Azmin) not to resign, but it depends on the process of investigation. If it is conclusive, in terms of the participants in the so called act, then he needs to resign.

“But if we have not ascertained the truth and veracity of the people in the video, then he has the option to stay,” he said.