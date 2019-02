PETALING JAYA: A photograph of a woman sent two Australian siblings scurrying to Penang last month in the hopes of finally seeing their mother again.

But upon arrival, the brother and sister found that the picture was, in fact, that of a woman who only resembled their mother Annapuranee Jenkins, who has been missing for a year.

A Malaysian who saw the Annapuranee lookalike took a photograph of her and sent it to Steven Jenkins and his sister Jen. He had taken their contact details from a missing person poster bearing Annapuranee’s image.

Annapuranee was last seen on Dec 14, 2017 in Penang. On that day, she had left her hotel to visit a dentist and then taken a ride-sharing service with the intention of visiting her now deceased mother at the Little Sisters of the Poor home in Batu Lanchang, about 3.5-km away.

But midway, she asked to be dropped off at Scotland Road but the driver stopped near the Ramakrishnan Orphanage nearby.

She has not been seen since.

Steven, who serves in the Australian military, said he would continue the search for his 67-year-old mother.

He said his family felt compelled to continue the search even if she had decided to abandon her life as mother and wife back home in Australia.

He remains in touch with the Malaysian police and church group, as his mother was a devout Christian.

He added that his father Frank Jenkins, 79, was not well.

Steven said anyone with information could send a Whatsapp message to +61 40038 1593.