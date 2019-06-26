Loopholes within VLN system will be reported to Home Ministry: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will immediately send a report to the Home Ministry if any loopholes and disadvantages were found in the overseas visa (VLN) system and procedures.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said his officers would submit the report on the flaws for the ministry to review and take further action.

“The MACC Inspection and Consultancy Division will send a report as soon as possible to the Home Ministry for them to take necessary actions pertaining to whatever loopholes and disadvantages in the system and procedures, as well as on how the system is being used in this case.”

Azam said this to reporters after attending the proceedings of former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was slapped with seven fresh charges of accepting bribe totalling S$4.24 million from a company over the VLN system, at the sessions court here today.

Ahmad Zahid, was accused of accepting the bribe as an inducement for him as a public officer at that time, that is as the Home Minister, to extend Syarikat Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd’s contract as the operator of the One Stop Centre (OSC) in China and the VLN system.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya, between March 28, 2017, and March 2, 2018. - Bernama