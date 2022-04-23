Lorong TAR Aidilfitri Bazaar receives 210,000 visitors since April 9

KUALA LUMPUR: The Aidilfitri Bazaar at Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR), which began operation last April, has attracted 210,000 visitors as of yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said the highest number of daily visitors recorded was last Sunday (April 17), totalling 21,600 people.

“Apart from having to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) on the wearing of face mask, visitors are also advised to always be vigilant and take care of their safety, especially those who bring along small children.

“I also advise visitors to the bazaar by taking the public transport, such as the bus or the Light Rail Transit (LRT) to avoid parking problem,” he said in a video which was uploaded on the Facebook of Kuala Lumpur City Hall ( DBKL) yesterday.

Mahadi also said a total of 420 enforcement personnel including from DBKL, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Volunteer Department (RELA) and the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) were on duty to monitor security at the bazaar, besides ensuring smooth traffic flow in the area.

The bazaar operates until May 2 from 10 am to midnight everyday, except on Friday, Saturday and Sunday when its operation is from 10 am to 2 am. - Bernama