Lorong TAR Aidilfitri Bazaar to operate as usual - Mayor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Aidilfitri Bazaar in Lorong Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR), here will operate as usual according to the standard operating procedure of the National Security Council (MKN) and the Health Ministry (MOH).

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said however Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would relax SOP control slightly at the bazaar site as the area would not be fenced up like last year.

Nonetheless, wearing face masks, scanning MySejahtera and observing physical distancing among hawkers and visitors would still be enforced,” he told reporters after launching ‘Karnival Ohh Kuala Lumpur 2022 ‘ at Panggung Anniversari, here today.

This year, the Aidilfitri Bazaar at Lorong TAR has 216 trading lots and will operate for a month from Ramandan 1.

Mahadi said even though the SOP is relaxed, DBKL would not compromise if there were non-compliance which led to COVID-19 spreading in the area.

“If transmission reaches a certain level, we will be forced to close it. As such it is our responsibility to comply with the SOP and prevent the start of a new cluster,” he said.

He said DBKL is also processing applications from hawker associations to join Ramadan Bazaars around Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Mahadi said ‘Karnival Ohh Kuala Lumpur 2022’ was held to promote unity among city folks of various races and to provide activities under the new normal for city residents.

“It also highlights domestic tourism activities in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Karnival Ohh Kuala Lumpur 2022 will be held for two days starting today in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day celebration and the Golden Jubilee celebration of Kuala Lumpur City 2022 with various programme organised including KUL Sign Graffiti competition, Mr Fit Kuala Lumpur, HWP 2022 Mini Concert, e-sports, clothing collage, and children’s fun activities. - Bernama