Lorry attendant charged with raping senior citizen

KAJANG: A lorry attendant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to raping a senior citizen at knife-point last April.

R. Vasant Raj, 20, allegedly committed the offence against the 71-year-old victim at a house in Taman Asa Jaya here at 4 pm on April 15.

He was charged under Section 376(2)(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years, and also liable to whipping upon conviction.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid allowed bail at RM8,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month and refrain from harassing the prosecution witnesses.

The court fixed July 7 for mention.- Bernama