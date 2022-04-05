Lorry attendant dies following two-vehicle crash on North-South Expressway

SEREMBAN: A lorry attendant was killed when he was thrown out of the vehicle following an accident involving two trailers at KM 250 on the northbound side of the North-South Expressway this morning.

Seremban police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said in the 7.40am accident, the victim, Mohamad Nur Imran Hamidun, 23, was travelling from Alor Gajah to Seremban in a steel-laden truck driven by Muhamad Afzan Zakaria, 31.

“When they arrived at the location, the driver was believed to have lost control of the truck and hit the back of a rubber-laden trailer lorry which had broken down and was parked on the emergency lane.

“Due to the impact of the crash the victim suffered severe injuries all over his body and was confirmed dead at the scene by a medical team,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said Muhamad Afzan escaped with minor injuries on his hands while the the other lorry driver ,aged 57, was unhurt.

Nanda said the victim’s body was taken to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital forensic department here for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

It is learned that the accident caused a four-kilometre congestion which lasted two hours. — Bernama