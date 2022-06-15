Lorry attendant, single mother fined RM1,500 each for lodging false police report

PETALING JAYA: A lorry attendant was fined RM1,500, in default two months jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for making a false police report over the loss of his identity card to avoid paying compound.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah meted out the fine on R. Drhaarmailingam, 34, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with informing a police corporal that he lost his identity card to a snatch thief at a market, which he knew was false, resulting in the police to investigate the matter.

The offence was committed at the Kelana Jaya Police Station at 9 pm last June 12.

The charge, framed under Section 182 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to six months or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, lawyer Jasmine Faith, representing Drhaarmailingam , told the court that his client acted such to avoid paying compound for losing the identity card.

“My client has repented and apologised for all the inconvenience caused,” she said, adding that her client, who is single, was supporting his father who suffered from a stroke.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Maryam Jamilah Md Kamal prosecuted.

In the same court, a single mother with three children, Lim Zhi Yi, 25, was fined RM1,500, in default a month’s jail, after she pleaded guilty to a similar offence.

She was charged with filing a report of being robbed at a petrol station, which she knew was not true, at the Serdang police station at 11.45 am last June 10. — Bernama