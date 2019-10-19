Lorry carrying chemical overturns: Congestion at Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza

MALACCA: Serious congestion was reported at the exit road at the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza due to an overturned lorry in the area at about 11.30am today.

Malacca Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Hassan Basri Yahya said lorry was carrying chemical and heading to Malacca when it overturned while descending a slope after the driver, aged 30, was believed to have lost control of the wheel.

The incident did not involve other vehicles and cleaning work was being carried out by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the lorry driver was sent to Malacca Hospital and given out-patient treatment.

Meanwhile, the Malacca Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said the department received a distress call at 11.28am and arrived at the scene 13 minutes later.

It said the Hazardous Material Unit (Hazmat) from the Alor Gajah fire and rescue station, involving 20 personnel, was mobilised to the scene to carry out cleaning work.

Following which, the exit to the Ayer Keroh Toll Plaza was temporarily closed to facilitate work by the Hazmat team, it said. — Bernama