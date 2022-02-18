Lorry carrying used cooking oil skids on North-South Expressway

NILAI: North-South Expressway (PLUS) users were stranded in a five-kilometre traffic jam today as a used cooking oil lorry skidded at KM278.8 (northbound) of the highway.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the incident at 6.45 pm caused heavy traffic congestion as the cooking oil had flowed onto the road.

He said initial investigations found that the crash occurred when the driver of the white Hino lorry was believed to have lost control of the vehicle due to a broken rear tyre.

“The incident happened in the second lane from the right, the fire and rescue team are clearing the lane. Following the crash, the driver was taken by the public to the nearest hospital for treatment,“ he said in a statement.

He said the 39-year-old male lorry driver assistant suffered minor injuries and the case was being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 (Rule 10 LN 166/59). — Bernama