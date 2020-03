CHUKAI: A man was burnt to death and two others sustained serious injuries when two lorries burst into flames in a collision at KM 126 Jalan Jerangau — Jabor here early today.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the crash occurred about 5.15am when a lorry belonging to a courier service company which was heading towards Jerangau, from Jabor, veered into the path of an oncoming lorry laden with sawn timber.

“The impact caused both the lorries to burst into flames, with the driver of the lorry laden with sawn timber, Megat Razak Mat Jusoh, 53, trapped in his seat and was burnt to death, while his son, Megat Haniff Iqbal Megat Razak, 22, who was the lorry attendant, was rescued by passers-by.

“The courier lorry driver, Syahrullah Abdul Salam, 38, was thrown out of his vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief, Azman Alias said two engines with 20 firemen from the Cheneh and Chukai fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.27am.

“On arrival at the scene, the firemen found both lorries on fire and took about 30 minutes to douse the flames before extricating the charred body from the wreckage,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the body was then handed over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, in another road crash, two men were killed when a car they were traveling in collided with a tanker lorry in Kampung Apal at about 6am today.

Jerteh Fire and Rescue Station chief Muhammad Tarmimi Che Musa said the victims were identified as Muhammad Alif Asraf Adnan, 24, and Thor Tick Yoay, 50, while the tanker driver escaped unscathed.

He said firemen took about 30 minutes to extricate the victim from the wrecked car and the bodies had been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama