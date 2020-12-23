Lorry driver charged for stabbing girlfriend, attempting suicide

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was charged at the Sessions Court here today for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend causing her to sustain severe injuries, and for attempting suicide by drinking poison.

Chong Lai Ann, 46, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him by an interpreter before Judge Mahyon Talib.

Chong was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his girlfriend, Hin Sak Wah, 58, using a knife under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and fine or whipping upon conviction.

It is understood that Hin is still in a coma at Serdang Hospital.

Chong was also accused of attempting to commit suicide by drinking poison under Section 309 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of one year or a fine or both if convicted.

The man, who was unrepresented, was accused of committing both offences at a house in Jalan Kinrara 6B, here, at 4.24 pm on Dec 12.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri did not offer bail as the first offence under the said section is non-bailable.

The court set Jan 18 for re-mention. -Bernama