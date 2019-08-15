Lorry driver charged with injuring pest control worker using machete

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of injuring a man with a machete four days ago.

R. Mohan Raj, 30, was charged with injuring pest control firm employee M. Tasvintirsn, 19, by hitting the latter with a machete and wounding the back of his body.

The offence was allegedly committed at Block D of PPR Kampung Muhibbah, Bukit Jalil, near here, at 6.30pm on Aug 11.

The father of one was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any of the two, upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Rajdeep Singh did not offer bail, however, the accused appealed for a low bail on the grounds that he had a family and young child to attend to.

Magistrate Taufiq Affandy Chin allowed the accused bail at RM3,000 in one surety and set Oct 2 for mention. — Bernama