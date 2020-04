PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver was charged in magistrate’s court here today with the murder of an acquaintance early this month.

J. Thinagaran, 26, merely nodded to indicate he understood the charge he was facing after it was read to him before Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham.

No plea was recorded as it was a murder charge under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Thinagaran is accused of murdering Pushparajan, 41, at Block J, Apartment Harmoni, Damansara Damai here at 1.19am on April 7.

Unrepresented in court today, he was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set July 1 for remention of the case. — Bernama