PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver was charged today with the murder in December last year of a pub manager.

M. Narvin, 23, who is the second man to be charged for the murder of Edward Rishal S. Reggie, 28, nodded to indicate he understood the accusation against him.

The murder was allegedly committed in front of Pub Rahasiyam, 8th Avenue, Section 8, Jalan Sungai Jernih 8/1 here at 6.50am on Dec 16, 2018.

No plea was taken from Narvin as the case which carries the death sentence upon conviction, is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir fixed July 27 for the next mention date. Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Abdul Salim appeared for the prosecution.

On March 1, Ragu Anpaznakan, 28, unemployed, was charged with the offence, under Section 302 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code. — Bernama