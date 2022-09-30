Lorry driver, charged with raping daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was charged in the Sessions Court here today with raping, having unnatural sex and molesting his daughter two weeks ago.

The 55-year-old man pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read out before Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamed Khalid.

On the rape charge, framed under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, he was charged with committing the offence on his 23-year-and 10-month-old daughter at the back seat of a lorry in Jalan Sungai Besi here between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm last Sept 18.

He faced imprisonment for up to 30 years and shall also be punished with whipping of not less than 10 strokes, if found guilty.

For the second charge, he was alleged to have committed carnal intercourse with the girl, an offence under Section 377C of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and also liable o whipping, if found guilty.

He was also charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code with using criminal force on the girl with intent to outrage her modesty and faced imprisonment which may extend to 10 years, or with a fine, or with whipping, or with any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

All the offences were allegedly committed at the same place, time and date.

Judge Emelia did not allow the accused bail after deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed (rpt:Muhmmed) Ayub informed the court that the victim was staying with the accused’s second wife, who is not her mother, and there was no guarantee he would not approach the girl as they were staying in Kuala Lumpur.

Lawyer Mona Anak Leonard Lubon represented the accused.

The court set Oct 21 for mention. - Bernama