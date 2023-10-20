Lorry driver charged with raping stepdaughter

BUTTERWORTH: A lorry driver was charged at the Sessions Court today with two counts of raping his stepdaughter in Nibong Tebal, near here in 2018 and 2019.

The 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

According to the first charge, the man allegedly raped his then 10-year-old stepdaughter at a house in Kampung Bagan Buaya, Nibong Tebal at 11 pm, December 2018.

The second charge involved allegedly raping the victim when she was 11 years old, at 9 pm in 2019 at the same location.

Both the charges were framed under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of up to 30 years and not less than 10 strokes of whipping, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

Judge Zulhazmi set bail at RM20,000 with one surety for both charges and imposed additional conditions forbidding him from approaching or disturbing the witness.

Nov 21 is set for the next case mention.-Bernama