Lorry driver crushed to death by falling timber log

GUA MUSANG: A lorry driver was killed when a timber log fell on him during unloading at a sawmill in Gua Musang industrial site here yesterday.

Gua Musang police chief Sik Choon Foo said the incident occurred at about 2.15 pm when Norazian Hamdan, 53, who had just started work two months ago, was trying to unload the log as usual by opening four chain-locks except the middle section.

’When he was opening the chair lock, the victim went to right side and pulled the chain before a timber log suddenly fell on the victim’s body.

“The victim was pronounced dead when receiving treatment at Gua Musang Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Sik said investigation at the scene of incident found there were no criminal elements.

“Based on a post-mortem by a forensic medical officer, death was due to massive blood loss secondary to a ruptured mesenteric artery in an Industrial Injury.

“The case was classified as sudden death,” he said. - Bernama