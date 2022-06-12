Lorry driver fined for transporting cows without permit

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was fined RM6,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for transporting 20 cows without a permit from the Selangor Veterinary Service Department last August.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni meted out the fine on Rosmadie Ramli, 32, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with transporting 20 cows, including a dead one and another which was weak, without written approval from the director of the Selangor Veterinary Service Department or other veterinary authorities.

In doing so, he had violated Order 4 (1)(a) of the Animals (Contagious Abortion With Foot and Mouth Disease Control and Eradication) (Selangor) Order 2003.

The offence was committed on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) at 1.10 am last Aug 7.

The charge, framed under Section 36(1)(c)(i) of the Animals Act 1953, provides a fine of up to RM15,000 upon conviction.

Prosecuting Officer from the Selangor Veterinary Service Department Mohd Sharif Sabran prosecuted, while Rosmadi was unrepresented.

Rosmadi, who has a wife and two children to support, paid the fine. - Bernama