Lorry driver fined RM2,000 for transporting pigs without permission

BUTTERWORTH: The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a lorry driver RM2,000, in default four months jail, for transporting four pigs without the permission of the Veterinary Department.

Magistrate M. Kalaiarasi meted out the fine on Tan Jie Xuan, 22, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The magistrate also ordered proceeds from the sale of the pigs, amounting to RM1,200, to be forfeited,

Tan was charged with transporting the animal from Tasek Gelugor to a slaughterhouse at Hi-Good Corporation Sdn Bhd, Kampung Selamat Tasek Gelugor, in the Seberang Perai Utara district, using a lorry with registration number PFH5339 without a written permission from the State Veterinary director or any veterinary authority on Nov 24 last year.

The charge, under Order 4 (1)(a) Animals (Contagious Abortion With Foot and Mouth Disease Control and Eradication) Order 2003 under Subsection 36(1)(c)(i) of the Animals Act 1953, carries a maximum fine of up to RM15,000 upon conviction.

In mitigation, Tan, unrepresented, requested for the return of the lorry, which the court allowed after he had paid the fine.

State Veterinary Services Department prosecuting officer Roziman Awang Tahrin prosecuted. — Bernama