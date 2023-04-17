Lorry driver fined RM30,000 for possession of subsidised diesel

JOHOR BAHRU: A lorry driver was fined RM30,000 after pleading guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charge of possessing 1,450 litres of subsidised diesel without a licence last year.

Moo Yit Lim, 32, made the plea after the charge was read out before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

He was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Setia 11/3, Taman Setia Indah here on July 27, 2022, at about 8pm, under Regulation 3 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, for dealing with scheduled controlled goods wholesale or retail without a licence.

The offence under section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) is punishable under section 22 (1) of the same Act.

According to the facts of the case, Moo was arrested in a police raid where an inspection found two plastic barrels of suspected diesel in the back of a Daihatsu lorry.

A body check on him revealed 22 receipts for the purchase of diesel from various gas stations totalling RM4,300.

Moo also failed to show police any licence or permit to store and deal with diesel fuel.

The prosecution was conducted by the deputy public prosecutors of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), Muhamad Sabiq Muhamad Subri and Raja Nor Iklas Raja Ariff while Moo was unrepresented.

The judge also ordered that the Daihatsu lorry and the remaining diesel worth RM3,480 in the lorry be forfeited. - Bernama