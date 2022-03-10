Lorry driver fined RM6,000 for improper use of network facilities

PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver was fined RM6,000 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to a charge with improper use of the network facilities by sending an obscene message through the WhatsApp application to a woman two years ago.

Judge Jamaludin Mat meted out the fine, in default three months’ jail, on Mohd Razman Ramli, 32.

He paid the fine.

The man was charged with knowingly sending the offensive communications to the woman through the Whatsapp application with intention to annoy others at a house in Ara Damansara here at 2.49 pm on April 20, 2020.

The charge, under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, and a fine of RM1,000 for everyday the offence was committed upon conviction.

Meanwhile, during mitigation, Mohd Razman, unrepresented , said he is a single father with two children and is supporting an ailing mother. He also promised not to repeat the mistake.

Prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim prosecuted. - Bernama