Lorry driver fined RM6,000 for threatening two women

PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver was fined RM6,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for threatening two women, including a daughter of a ‘Datuk’, in an incident in 2019.

Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim also ordered R. Thiruselvam, 38, who pleaded guilty to the two charges, to serve eight months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

The accused was charged with making criminal threats to intimidate a 22-year-old woman (a daughter of a ‘Datuk’) and her cousin, by threatening to slash the 22-year-old woman’s father.

The two offences were allegedly committed at an eatery in Taman Kinrara, Puchong, here, at 2.30 am on Nov 10, 2019, and he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, during the incident, the victim was out to buy food with his cousin’s sister, when she was approached by an unknown man who threatened to slash the victim’s father, who is also a Datuk.

Upon receiving the threat, the two women fled to their car.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor, Farhanah Fuad Mohamad Faiz, pressed for a just punishment to serve as a lesson, while lawyer, Kailash Sharma, who represented Thiruselvam, appealed for leniency on the grounds that the accused had repented.

“He (the accused) had to support his parents, and his mother had just undergone eye surgery,” Kailash said. - Bernama