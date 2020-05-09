Lorry driver held for verbally abusing traffic cop

KANGAR: A lorry driver was arrested for hurling abusive words at a traffic policeman after being booked for beating the red light at the Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar junction near Kampung Salang yesterday.

Kangar District Police chief Supt Wari Kiew said the 37-year-old man from Bukit Mertajam, Penang committed the offence at about 12.20pm.

“The driver even repeated the foul language two more times at the traffic policeman, who was just carrying out his duty,” he said when contacted today, adding that another traffic policeman on duty also heard the driver use the profane language.

He said the suspect drove off after being issued a summons for beating the red light and was later arrested at Kilometre 5, Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar before being taken to the Beseri Police Station for further investigation.

Wari said the suspect had been remanded for a day and the case would be investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out his duty and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for using abusive words. - Bernama