Lorry driver high on drugs stopped at Skudai Toll Plaza

JOHOR BAHRU: A lorry driver was arrested for driving under the influence of heroin at the Skudai Toll Plaza (south-bound) here today.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) said the local man, aged 40, was detained at 9am after earlier undergoing a urine test under the Ops Bersepadu operation on commercial vehicles at the toll plaza.

According to him, the individual involved was driving an unladen five-tonne lorry from Muar, and heading towards Pasir Gudang alone.

“It is believed the individual had consumed drugs while driving and during arrest, he was said to be semi-conscious and in a state of euphoria.

“In subsequent investigations, we found a certain amount of heroin wrapped in plastic in his bag which he admitted to be his,” he told a media conference after the operation at the toll plaza, here.

He said the suspect was taken to Kulai District Police Contingent (IPD) where the case will be investigated under Section 12 (2) Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952.

Meanwhile, he said police also detained another local man, aged 25, who tested positive for ganja while also finding a compressed packet in a bag.

He added that the individual involved who owns a shop selling ornamental fish, was driving a Ford Ranger en route to Taman Sri Kluang and heading towards Taman Ungku Tun Aminah before being detained at the toll plaza.

The individual was brought to IPD Kulai for investigation under Section 6 ADB 1952.

Ayob Khan said the operation which began at 8am involved 51 personnel from Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN), Department of Environment, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) and Bukit Aman Highway Patrol Unit (EMPV).

He added that 93 summonses were issued for various offences following checks on 152 vehicles.

“The operation was held following public information on speeding, dangerous driving, faulty brakes, bald tyres and carrying dangerous loads,” he said.

According to him, the operation used a device with Intelligent Compound Online Payment System (iCOPS) to trace vehicles which had summonses issued, false registration plates, reported lost, among others. — Bernama