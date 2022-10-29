Lorry driver in accident killing family of three remanded three days

MALACCA: A lorry driver who was involved in an accident which killed a family of three at Km 216 northbound of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near the Ayer Keroh Overhead Bridge has been remanded for three days starting today.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Syarina Shaarani @ Tan.

Yesterday, the incident involving a car and a lorry at about 11 am took the lives of a family of three, Zubaidah Abd Rajak and her husband Muhammad Nazirul Syafiq Azmi, both aged 28 and their only child, one-year-old Muhammad Rizqi.

Initial investigations at the scene found the lorry driver was carrying out repair on the road divider at the extreme right lane and was in the process of placing safety cones when the car driven by Muhammad Nazirul Syafiq came and crashed into lorry. - Bernama