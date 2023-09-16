Lorry driver in fatal crash remanded for four days

CHUKAI: The lorry driver who was involved in an accident at KM154 of Jalan Jerangau-Jabor, near the intersection of Jalan Cheneh-Mak Lagam, yesterday, which claimed three lives, has been remanded for four days, starting today.

Judge Wan Suhaila Mohd issued the remand order under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The 44-year-old driver arrived at the court grounds at 9 am, accompanied by police officers.

In the 2 pm incident, three family members - a father and his two young sons aged four and one - died after the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) the family was travelling in was hit by a lorry laden with sand, believed to have had brake problems, suddenly emerged on the left and hit their vehicle.

The victims who died were Ammir Hussein Mohamad, 38, and his two young sons Ammzar Husszair Al Hussein, four, and one-year-old Ammzar Hussnayan Al Hussein

The injured victims are Ammir Hussein’s wife, Norhafizah Sazwa Harun, 38, and the couple’s adopted son, Ammzar Hussniah Ammir Hussein Abdul Azim, eight. They are in critical condition and are being referred to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).-Bernama