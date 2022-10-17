Lorry driver involved in fiery crash remanded for four days

JOHOR BAHRU: The lorry driver involved in a crash involving four vehicles, with two victims burnt to death, at kilometre 45.7 southbound on the North-South Expressway near Sedenak two days ago has been remanded for four days until Thursday.

Kulai District Police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the man, 38, had been remanded from today to assist in investigations under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“However, the identity of the second victim who was burnt to death in the accident is still not ascertained. We are trying to identify the second body,” he said when contacted today.

The accident, which occurred at 7.47 pm on Saturday (Oct 15), claimed the lives of Nurul Nazihah, 28, and another individual while four others escaped.

The woman was found pinned in her Proton Wira car while the other burnt victim was found in a Toyota Vios. - Bernama