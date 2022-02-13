Lorry driver involved in six-vehicle collision nabbed

JOHOR BAHRU: A lorry driver was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, after being involved in a collision with five other vehicles that resulted in one death in Pasir Gudang, here, yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief, Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, said the incident, at 6.30pm, was believed to have occurred when a Scania lorry, driven by the 37-year-old man, from Pasir Gudang heading towards Johor Bahru skidded, then entered the opposite lane and collided with five other vehicles.

He said as a result of the collision, a 21-year-old man driving a Perodua Alza died while receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), while a 46-year-old man driving a Perodua Waja was still receiving treatment at the HSI yellow zone.

“However, the lorry driver only suffered minor injuries, while the other three drivers, of a Perodua Axia, Proton Axia and Proton Wira, escaped uninjured,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Mohd Sohaimi said the man was detained under Section 44 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 to assist in the investigation.

He added that police viewed incidents involving drunk drivers seriously and would not compromise with individuals driving under such conditions.

The accident also went viral on social media.

-Bernama