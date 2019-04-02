Lorry driver jailed, fined for obstructing, causing hurt on two policemen

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was sentenced to two days’ jail and fined RM3,300, in default two months’ jail, by the magistrate’s court here today for obstructing and causing hurt on two police officers on duty.

Magistrate Maizatul Munirah Abd Rahman meted out the sentence on R. Sasikumar, 29, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was sentenced to two days’ jail and fined RM1,300 for voluntarily causing hurt on the two police officers, Muhammad Faizan Abtar and Mohamad Hazwan Nawi, both 27, by the road side in front of a fuel station along the Seremban-Kuala Lumpur Expressway, last March 31.

For the second charge of obstructing the police officers, both from the Bukit Jalil police station, from performing their official duty, Sasikumar was sentenced to two days’ jail and fined RM2,000.

Maizatul Munirah ordered Sasikumar to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of arrest, which was last March 31.

In mitigation, Sasikumar, unrepresented, said he was remorseful for his action and was the sole family breadwinner.

Deputy public prosecutor Rajdeep Singh Bhupinder Singh prosecuted. — Bernama