KUANTAN: A lorry driver was killed when another lorry hit him while he was inspecting his vehicle at KM85 Central Spine Road (CSR) in Lipis today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the driver of the other lorry that hit S. Ghanes Kumar, 23, fled from the scene after seeing the victim lying on the shoulder of the road.

He said the victim’s lorry attendant, M. Jeganathan, 22, claimed that the incident occurred at 7am while they were travelling from Raub to Gua Musang, Kelantan.

“Ghanes Kumar was said to have stopped his lorry on the emergency lane of the road to check the vehicle which appeared to be faulty when the lorry came and hit him. He was at the right side at the rear of his lorry,” he said. - Bernama