KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a 41-year-old lorry driver here today in connection with the murder of a security guard at a public housing area in Cheras yesterday.

Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said the man was arrested at another public housing scheme near the crime scene at 8pm.

“The suspect has two previous criminal records for theft and criminal intimidation as well as seven drug-related offences,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the victim’s body was found with stab wounds in front of a grocery store in the area.

He said police were still investigating the motive behind the attack, adding that the suspect tested negative for drugs.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days beginning today to facilitate investigations.

The security guard was found dead after he was believed to have been stabbed with a sharp object during an argument with another individual. — Bernama