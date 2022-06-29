Lorry driver pleads guilty to stabbing wife, mother-in-law

PASIR MAS: A lorry driver pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two charges of injuring his wife and mother-in-law using a knife.

Wan Mohammad Hafizuddin Wan Ismail, 27, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Nik Salma Joni, 26, and Tuan Azizah Tuan Bongsu, 61, at a house near Kampung Cabang Empat, Tumpat near here at 5.30 pm on June 21.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A and Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Section 324 of the Penal Code provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of such punishments while Section 326 of the Penal Code carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years or a fine or whipping or any two if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Abu Bakar prosecuted while Wan Mohammad Hafizuddin was unrepresented.

Magistrate Mustaqim Sukarno fixed Sept 5 for sentencing. — Bernama