Lorry driver pleads not guilty to causing death of Indian national

PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of causing the death of an Indian national, whose body was found in a gunny sack early this month.

S. Dorairaj (pix), 43, together with three other individuals, is charged with causing the death of accounts clerk A. Vinayagamoorthy, 41, at a scrap metal yard in Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan here at 1.30 pm on Aug 4.

He was charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin requested the court not to grant bail.

“The prosecution applies for this case to be jointly heard with the three other accused, who were charged on Aug 16 in this court. I also apply for the mention of this case to be set on the same date, which is Sept 19,” he said.

Dorairaj’s lawyer Datuk Suraj Singh, however, pleaded for bail to be granted on the basis that his client had a family and wife to support, and suggested his passport be surrendered to the court as well as requiring him to report to the nearest police station.

“The defence has no objection for this case to be jointly tried with the three other individuals who have been charged as it involves the same investigation and witnesses,” he said.

Judge Faiz Dziyauddin granted bail of RM10,000 in one surety and imposed an additional condition that the accused must report to the nearest police station once a month. He set Sept 19 for the case mention.

The court also allowed the prosecution’s application to jointly try the case with the three other accused who have been charged with the same offence.

On Aug 16, V. Nanta Kumar, 51, and his two sons, Miren Ram, 24, and Krithik Ram, 22, pleaded not guilty to the same charge at the same Sessions Court.

Earlier, Bernama reported the discovery of a man’s body at a scrap metal yard, believed to have been murdered and left there in a white gunny sack. -Bernama