Lorry driver pleads not guilty to charge of causing death of two persons

SUNGAI PETANI: A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of driving in a reckless manner to an extent of causing the death of two individuals in an incident at the North-South Expressway in Gurun near here last Monday.

Muhammad Ariff Abdullah, 28, made the plea after the charges were read out to him in two Magistrate’s Court here.

In the court before Magistrate Nurul Ainna Ahmad, Muhammad Ariff, from Bachok, Kelantan, was charged with driving a lorry, with registration number DBU 9556, in a dangerous manner which resulted in the death of Muhamad Khairul Azwan Maula Hashim, 31.

The offence was allegedly committed at Kilometre 92.8 of the North-South Expressway (south bound) on the Kuala Muda district at 2.40 pm last March 7.

Meanwhile, in the court before Magistrate Nadhirah Abdul Rahim, Muhammad Ariff was charged with causing a similar offence which resulted in the death of Mohammad Amirul Ismail, 28.

Both the charges were framed under Section 41(1) of the Transport Act 1987 which provides an imprisonment for between five and 10 years and fine of between RM20,000 and RM50,000, if found guilty.

Muhammad Ariff was allowed bail of RM16,000 on both the charges and both courts set March 28 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Khairul Azreem Mamat and Nur Hamizah Mat Shah prosecuted, while lawyer Siti Haslina Hasbullah represented the accused.

Last March 7, two motorcyclists who were sheltering from the rain under a bridge at Kilometre 92.8 of the North-South Expressway (South bound), near Gurun, were killed when a lorry crashed into them. - Bernama