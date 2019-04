GEORGE TOWN: Two more Penang Road Transport Department (RTD) enforcement personnel and a former Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) staff have been remanded seven days by the magistrate’s court here today.

They have been detained to facilitate investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into a protection racket involving lorry drivers who flouted traffic laws in the state.

The remand order was issued by magistrate L. Umma Devi from today until next Tuesday, following an application by the MACC.

The three men, aged between 32 and 48, are being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 and are believed to have received a monthly payment of RM10,000 per month for allegedly protecting the lorry drivers and to date the cumulative sum has already exceeded RM140,000.

They were detained at the MACC headquarters at Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah here while having their statements recorded at 11am, yesterday.

A series of arrests have been made after 46 Penang RTD enforcement personnel were called to have their statements recorded for the same case, last week.

Last Sunday, five RTD enforcement officers were remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations and on April 17, 24 RTD enforcement personnel were also remanded to assist in the same probe. — Bernama