NIBONG TEBAL: Muhammad Aiman Afiq Mohd Basri’s dreams of studying at the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) has been realised after he personally received the letter of offer to the Transkrian MRSM from Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun who turned up at his home in Taman Puteri Gunung, here today.

The story of Aiman, who scored 6As in the UPSR, went viral, after the son of a lorry driver with an RM1,000 (monthly) income, intially failed to gain entry into the MRSM or Full Boarding School (SBP).

Muhammad Aiman Afiq said he was grateful and very happy after his dream of continuing his education to MRSM was realised and promised to study hard in order to change the future of his family.

“Alhamdulillah, did not expect to enter MRSM which is my dream since Year Five ... I am happy that Datuk Seri Rina herself gave me a letter of offer today, I am very grateful to all those who helped me,“ he said to reporters, here today.

Earlier, Rina handed over the letter of offer to study at Transkrian MRSM to Muhammad Aiman Afiq.

His mother, Rashidah Ali, 45, said the elder of two siblings often voiced his aspiration to study at MRSM or SBP if he obtained excellent results in UPSR.

‘’Initially, he was worried because he knew his father can’t afford to finance the cost of education if he attends MRSM, but I knew he was very keen to go to MRSM through his conversations.

‘’He appeared a bit disappointed when his name was not on the list when he checked. However, he became very happy when he was told that he had been accepted to Transkrian MRSM,‘’ she said thanking the Rural and Regional Development Minister and those who helped them.

Meanwhile, Rina said Muhammad Aiman Afiq was actually selected to enter MRSM but his name was entered into the list in the system late because MRSM was still updating its students data.

‘’I hope Aiman’s entry to MRSM will not only help him change his family’s plight but also fulfil his ambition to become a pilot,‘’ she added. — Bernama