KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was richly rewarded for his persistence after striking jackpot and winning RM9,076,242.80, in the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot on Oct 20.

The 50-year-old man has been unwavering in his faith that the numbers 9025 and 2857, will strike him gold, playing the combination for every single draw for the past three years.

“I have been playing System Bet 3 on every draw for the past three years. The set of numbers are derived from my daughters’ car registration plate,” he said.

He added, he plans to buy a house with his newfound wealth.

Da Ma Cai Penang has paid RM30 million in cash prizes to 1+3D Jackpot winners in the two-month period between early August and October.

“Coincidentally, these three recent 1+3D Jackpot 1 winners were from Penang. Early September saw the Jackpot 1 won partially and the winners shared RM6,966,447. Two weeks later, an interior designer from Penang became the sole Jackpot 1 winner, and he took home this year’s biggest Jackpot prize of RM24,023,703. Our big winnings record also shows that many of the Jackpot 2 winners were from the Northern State,” said a Da Ma Cai spokesperson.

Da Ma Cai had recently rolled out a Lucky Direction feature on its dmcGO app to assist customers to seek out their daily lucky direction numbers. Perhaps, the next Da Ma Cai jackpot winner could find his or her lucky numbers through this new feature.

