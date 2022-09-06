Lorry driver, students nabbed for allegedly raping, sodomising three female students

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained two male students and a lorry attendant suspected of having raped and sodomised three female students recently, NST reports.

Kota Baru district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the trio were arrested soon after police received three reports.

He added that two of the cases allegedly occurred at a school while another happened outside the school.

“The trio were believed to be close friends of the victims,“ he reportedly said yesterday.

Rosdi said the suspects, aged between 17 and 19, tested negative for drug abuse.