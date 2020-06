KUALA KANGSAR: A lorry driver who encroached into the compounds of Istana Iskandariah here on May 25 was sentenced to two years nine months jail by the Magistrate Court here today.

Magistrate Nurul Asyifa Redzuan imposed the sentences separately on Muhammad Lokman Mohamad Termizi, 30, after he pleaded guilty to four charges.

According to the first charge sheet, Mohammad Lokman was charged with intent to scare civil servant Muhd Firdaus Abd Razak who was carrying out his duties under the law by aiming an object resembling a pistol at him in the palace compounds at 8.05 a.m. on May 25.

For the offence, the court sentenced the accused to 12 months’ jail under Section 353 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to two years or fine, or both, if convicted.

On the second charge, Muhammad Lokman was charged with ramming his vehicle into the gates of Istana Iskandariah and causing damages amounting to RM500 at 7.40 a.m. on the same day.

For the second offence, Muhammad Lokman was sentenced to 12 months’ jail under Section 427 of the Penal Code which provides for a minimum jail sentence of one year or fine, or both, if convicted.

According to the third and fourth charges, the accused was charged with criminal trespass by entering the palace grounds which are used as a residential area and to store items, as well as possessing a fake pistol without a weapons licence or permit at Istana Iskandariah here between 7.40am until 8.15am on the same day.

For the offence of committing criminal trespass into the palace grounds, the court imposed a jail sentence of three months under Section 447 of the Penal Code and six months’ jail for the offence of owning a fake pistol under Section 36(1) of the Firearms Act 1960.

The court ordered the jail sentences to be carried out consecutively from the date of arrest on May 25.

Meanwhile, at the Sessions Court, the accused was also charged with possessing a knife without a valid permit at 8.05am on the palace grounds on May 25.

Muhammad Lokman was charged under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which provides for a minimum jail sentence of five years and maximum of 10 years, if found guilty.

However, Judge Rohaida Ishak ordered the accused to undergo checks for 30 days at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta, Tanjung Rambutan, beginning July 2.

The order was imposed after the accused interrupted Judge Rohaida while she was questioning Deputy Public Prosecutor Hasyutanti Khalil about the presence of the accused’s wife, by saying “wife is busy catching the devil using the iphone’.

The prosecution of the case was conducted by Hasyutanti while the accused was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Siti Hajar Hamzah. - Bernama