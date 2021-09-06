Lorry driver who rammed into five vehicles tested positive for drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a lorry driver who tested positive for drugs after the vehicle he drove rammed into five vehicles in a traffic light at Jalan Ipoh here this afternoon.

A 45-year-old driver of a Perodua Myvi who was trapped in his vehicle after being hit by the lorry was rescued by people at the scene of the incident at 2.40 pm.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said the lorry that was driven by the 25-year-old suspect was heading to Sentul from Jalan Duta before ramming two Perodua Myvis, a Proton X70, a Honda HRV and a Peugeot 208 FL.

“As the lorry approached the traffic lights at Jalan Ipoh, it lost control and rammed into five other vehicles that had stopped there.

“The Myvi driver sustained light injuries to the face and received treatment at the green zone of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital while the drivers of the other vehicles did not sustain any injuries and were allowed to go home,” he said in a statement today.

Sarifudin said preliminary tests found that the suspect was not under the influence of alcohol but he tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 44(1A) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A dashcam video recording of the crash, showing an empty lorry ramming several vehicles waiting at a traffic light intersection had gone viral on social media earlier.

The video showed that the vehicles sustained damage as a result of the crash, including a yellow Perodua Myvi that was severely crushed. — Bernama