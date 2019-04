PETALING JAYA: “Losers” are not in the position to decide who will be the next Johor mentri besar, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said it will be Pakatan Harapan’s decision on the replacement for Datuk Osman Sapian, who recently resigned.

“The winning party has the power, not the losers,” Mahathir said after Umno Johor suggested yesterday that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin be made the next MB.

Mahathir was talking to reporters when met after the launch of the Malaysia Autoshow 2019, at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang.