Loss of key fighter against CPM mourned

PETALING JAYA: MCA mourns the passing of former Royal Malaysia Police Special Branch Unit chief Datuk Dr Leong Chee Woh who breathed his last on Sunday (July 18).

Service and loyalty to King and country are the values of uniformed personnel, and Leong was an epitome of an officer and a gentleman among the men in blue, the party said today.

“In safeguarding our nation’s security, he had seen and led battles yet was humble among his peers and men,” it said in a statement.

“It is such values which young adult men and women must uphold and extol if they have an interest in joining the security forces, or are already in one. Likewise, his ethics, non-prejudice should be emulated by all Malaysians alike.”

MCA said Leong’s gallantry was distinguished in leading his squad in brave battle against terrorist forces:

“Firstly, against the Communist insurgency by the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) which commenced from 1948 and lasted until the signing of the Hatyai Peace Agreement in 1989 whereby Dr Leong played an instrumental role in CPM’s laying down of arms,” it said.

“Secondly, in the lesser known yet just as dangerous: the insurgency from the Northern Kalimantan People’s Party (PARAKU).

“MCA extends our condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. We share in their grief and loss during these difficult times and pray that they quickly recover.”