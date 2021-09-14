Lost hikers rescued in darkness on Labuan’s Merinding trail

LABUAN: Rescuers brought a family of nine to safety after they lost their way while hiking in the MTB Park in Merinding Hill here yesterday.

The family, who included a three-year-old boy, lost their way in the Labuan Hiking Trail Merinding at about 6 pm when the weather was bad with heavy rains and thunderstorms and darkness had descended.

Labuan Fire and Rescue Department director Ismaidi Ismail identified the hikers as Nizam Laile Suriani, 36; Siti Nurlina, 27; Khairul Nazmi, 27; Muhammad Adib Akil, three; Hanif Ikhwan Azwan, eight; Muhammad Fitri Azami, nine; Muhammad Faiz Hazimi, 12; Muhammad Faris Hakimi, 15; and Adam Mukhriz, 15.

He said except for Siti Nurlina, who suffered leg cramps, the others were fine.

Ismaidi said the department despatched an eight-member team to search for the lost hikers after receiving a distress call from them at 6.34 pm.

“We launched the search and rescue operation at 6.54 pm and found all the hikers half an hour later, including a woman who could barely walk.

“Our team had to put her on a stretcher for an emergency response, while the rest returned home safely,” he told Bernama last night.

He said the hikers could not find their way out after they were confused by the three junctions in the trails.- Bernama