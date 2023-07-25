Lotus’s Malaysia cuts prices for over 3,500 grocery items via latest campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: Lotuss Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) is investing RM50 million through its #LotussLebihMurah campaign to help Malaysians cope with the rising cost of living.

Lotus’s Malaysia customer executive director Vivian Yap said, to provide customers greater value when they shop, the company will slash the prices of over 3,500 grocery and non-grocery items by up to 37 per cent as part of the promotion.

“We understand that many Malaysians are trying to keep up with the rising cost of living and are seeking price stability as well as lower costs of groceries and fresh produce.

“So what we are trying to do is we want to champion the customers, help them save, manage their budgets better, and reduce the impact of inflation by offering a lot of initiatives,” she told a media briefing to introduce the #LotussLebihMurah campaign at Lotus Kepong here, today.

Yap said the extensive list of #LotussLebihMurah products includes many Malaysian household shopping favourites like rice, pasta, cooking oil, instant noodles, canned sardines and mackerel, sauces, coffee and tea, frozen food, biscuits, diapers, detergent, body wash, dishwashing liquid, and formula milk for children.

Customers can enjoy the cheaper prices when they shop at all 66 Lotus stores, Lotus’s Shop Online and Lotus on Lazada, Shopee, Food Panda, and Grab.

“For My Lotus’s members, they can save even more when they use their Lotus’s points to pay for their shopping. Members collect points when they shop and use them to pay for groceries, anytime in-store or online. This helps them to reduce their grocery bill,” she added.

On top of the campaign, Yap also said that Lotus had introduced other price reduction promotions like Segar & Murah, offering a selection of fresh produce at lower prices and purchase-with-purchase deals in June.

For families looking for a cheaper alternative, Lotus’s Malaysia offers more than 3,000 lines of its brand products in stores and online.

Additionally, all 59 Lotus’s food courts across the country will continue to offer Menu Rahmah meals at RM5 each for customers and families visiting its stores.

Furthermore, the hypermarket chain will soon be extending its Rahmah initiative by providing a discount of 10 per cent on key ingredients to food operators offering Menu Rahmah, Yap said.-Bernama