Love for the job alone cannot pay bills

PETALING JAYA: Just like other businesses, one built around the love of children has taken a big hit in the current economic downturn.

Parents, whose children are unable to go to daycare centres, have stopped paying or are asking for huge discounts on the fees, leaving the operators in a fix.

“We have learnt that our passion for children is not nearly enough to help us survive,” said Datin Radziah M. Daud, chairman of the National Association of Early Childhood Care and Education Malaysia.

“For us, passion comes first. We don’t actually make a lot of money running day-care centres, but we do it for the love of children,” she said.

However, the current crisis, which has forced parents to avoid sending their young ones to childcare centres, has shown that passion can only take one so far.

Radziah said day-care centres charge less than RM500 per child per month, a sum she described as “a pittance”.

That sum goes to covering the cost of running the centre, to pay the utility bills and rent, as well as the salaries of teachers and child minders.

“Some months, we end up with barely RM200 or RM300 in profits. Now, with parents refusing to pay on the excuse that their children are no longer attending classes at these centres, I’m at a loss on how to pay all the bills,” Radziah said.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told a press conference yesterday the government may consider allowing day-care centres to reopen. The matter will be discussed today (see accompanying story on this page).

Malaysian Association of Kindergartens president Eveleen H.C. Khoo told theSun although some parents allow their children to participate in online activities organised by teachers, they have also refused to pay.

She said some kindergartens in rural areas have already been forced to close.

However, she conceded some parents may have lost their jobs, and are genuinely unable to pay.

Khoo said individual day-care centres would have their own policies on how to deal with such matters.

“Kindergartens provide emotional support too, and for some, they may feel morally obligated to help despite the non-payment of fees.”

She said in such cases, the kindergartens would help the parents apply for food aid.

“Our main concern is the children’s safety. There is a high tendency for children to become mischievous when they do not have anything to do at home,” she said.

She also voiced concern the crisis could lead to an increase in child abuse.

To keep the children occupied and ensure continued mental development, some kindergartens give them homework, she added.

Read this story on our iPaper:

Love for the job alone cannot pay bills