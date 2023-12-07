Love Scam: Over RM382m in losses recorded

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 7,548 Love Scam cases were recorded from 2018 to June this year involving losses of over RM382 million with approximately 7,200 individuals reported to be victims.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf (pix) said of the number of victims, 82 per cent or 6,251 victims were women.

“While the remaining 1,297 cases involved male victims. There may be more than that, but it is not reported, while the women who become victims of love scams comprise single mothers and singles,“ he said.

He told reporters this at the launch of the Anti-Scam awareness film trailer Oppa, produced by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) with Dream Film Sdn Bhd, at KL Wellness City here today.

The film, which is expected to hit the screens at the end of this year, is released in an effort to spread knowledge to the public about the modus operandi of online scams as well as to raise awareness among the public to avoid becoming victims of fraud.

Meanwhile, Ramli said that until now JSJK has received only 16 police reports regarding fraud in the eBelia Rahmah aid cashing out service.

“Ever since such cases were reported (previously 14 cases), only two new case reports have been received. This is the result of the effectiveness of news reports.

“So, the community (especially the students) is aware of this. They are careful,“ he said.

In this regard, he said to ensure there is awareness among the community, JSJK has diversified prevention activities, including holding casual chat programmes and talks and exhibitions at schools, houses of worship and universities, among others. -Bernama